Morning Fresh plans pan-India expansion by end of current fiscal

Bengaluru-based said sales of its is witnessing and it plans to expand operations nationally by the end of current fiscal.

The product is already available in Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai markets and it was launched in Hyderabad Wednesday.

"We will go to Pune, Delhi, Kolkata and markets like Goa in the next six to eight months. By the end of this financial year we should be fairly national," Founder, Mitali Tandon told reporters here.

The start-up's vision is to build the "Morning Fresh" into a Rs 25-30 crore brand within the next three to five years.

It claimed the is a natural detox drink that flushes out toxins, reduces hangovers and protects the liver.

"The product's formulation is rich in and vitamins and it contains Vitamin C, mulberry leaf extract and silk proteins," said Tandon.

"Morning Fresh" is currently available in four flavours (in 60 ml bottles) and the has plans to increase their number and also launch in sachet/powder format.

"We have two large in The manufacturing is completely done in-house. had a turnover of Rs one crore last fiscal and we are looking between Rs three crore to Rs five crore in current financial year," she added.