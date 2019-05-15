Suicides: Husband, Mother-in-law,2 others arrested for 'mental

: In a new twist in the case relating to suicide of a mother and her teenaged daughter at nearby Neyyatinkara, four family members, including the husband and mother-in-law were arrested Wednesday for alleged mental over

The family had alleged Tuesday that the woman and her daughter had ended their lives, fearing attachment of their home and property over non-payment of loan arrears.

They had taken Rs five lakh home loan from Canara Bank's Neyyatinkara branch in 2005 and had repaid around Rs eight lakh so far.

Some more amount was outstanding.

The had denied pressurising the family, forcing the two women to end their lives.

had said Tuesday that his 19-year-old daughter and wife (43) had committed suicide due to continuous pressure from officials over non-payment of loan dues.

However, the case took a new turn after forensic and police officials found a three page letter written by the mother-daughter duo pasted on the wall of the room in which they ended their lives, which pointed to family problems.

of Police B Ashok told reporters that four family members-- Chandran, his mother (80), her sister and husband were taken into custody this morning.

The four were arrested and a case for abetment to suicide was registered against them, he said.

Police said the suicide note, which has the signatures of the two women, has been sent for forensic tests.

There was no evidence against the as of now.

"We have not seen the bank documents", the said.

Ashok said stated in her suicide note that she was constantly mentally harassed for by the four accused, especially her mother-in-law.

They used to perform black magic and never took any steps to prevent attachment of the house and property, the note stated.

Chandran, who had returned from the Gulf a few months back, wanted to get married again, the letter stated.

alleged that had tried to poison her and took her to a black magician, instead of a doctor.

Ashokan said the letter clearly stated that the duo committed suicide due to family problems.

It did not make any mention of the pressure put by the

"We got the letter this morning and it is being scientifically verified", he said.

Meanwhile,Youth activists staged a demonstration in front of Canara Bank's office near Palayam here this morning and raised slogans against the bank.

They later dispersed after television channels flashed reports about the contents of the suicide note.

