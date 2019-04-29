Retired Andhra HC judge booked for dowry harassment

The of a retired on Sunday succeeded in getting custody of one of her two daughters, hours after her in-laws and husband were booked by for subjecting her to harassment and

After nearly a day-long protest along with activists outside the residence of former high court Justice here, Sindhu Sharma managed to get the custody of her younger daughter, one-and-half-year-old Srividya, with the intervention by police.

The 30-year-old also demanded the custody of her elder daughter. She vowed to continue her protest till the in-laws also hand over three-and-half-year-old Rishika.

Tension prevailed at the retired judge's residence in posh as various women's groups also joined her in her protest. Holding placards and raising slogans, they demanded justice.

Sindhu alleged that in-laws were refusing to hand over the elder daughter as they fear that she would speak out about the ill-treatment and physical assault.

She told that suggested with mutual consent. She, however, made it clear that the police case against them should first come to a conclusion.

She said that if her husband comes forward to live with her, she may give him a chance.

On a complaint by Sindhu, the of on Saturday filed a criminal case against Rammohan Rao, his wife and their son Vashista, charging them under sections 498-A (punishment for subjecting a married woman to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code and Prohibition Act.

Sindhu and Vashista had married six years ago and her father had given cash and gold as However, for last few months, her in-laws and husband had been allegedly harassing her for dowry and subjecting her to physical and mental torture.

Last week, she had to be admitted to a hospital after they allegedly thrashed her mercilessly. With the physical assault becoming unbearable, she decided to approach the police.

was a senior of who retired in 2017 while serving at

--IANS

ms/vd

