IndiGo to start six new flights connecting Kolkata from July 20

on Wednesday announced that it will start six new domestic flights to and from from July 20.

Moreover, the said it will start a third direct flight on Delhi- route from July 4.

"Effective July 20, will operate daily non-stop flights on Shillong- and Raipur- route with its ATR-18 aircraft," the said.

is the country's largest carrier as it had 44.3 per cent share of the domestic passenger market in first quarter of 2019, according to DGCA data.

of IndiGo Wednesday said, "We are strengthening our network from Kolkata with six new flights including a new RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme) route. Kolkata-Shillong-Kolkata, our next RCS route, will significantly increase connectivity and tourist traffic in the northeast region."



"Shillong, an important city in the northeast, will be the 54th domestic destination in our network," he said.

The also said that effective July 4, 2019, it will operate a new daily flight on Delhi- route, which will depart from at 7.15 am and land in Nepal's capital at 9.20 am.

IndiGo added that the new return flight will depart from at 10.25 am and arrive in at 12 noon.

"Kathmandu is an important market for us and strengthening connectivity on this route will give a fillip to tourism in both the destinations," Boulter said.

