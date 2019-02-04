Sundram Fasteners 3qtr standalone net up 21.3%

: has recorded a 21.3 per cent increase in its standalone net profits for the third quarter ending December 31, 2018 at Rs 111.18 crore.

The city-based entity clocked standalone net profits of Rs 91.66 crore during the same quarter of last fiscal.

The standalone revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,021.46 crore for the October-December quarter 2018 from Rs 853.25 crore registered during the same quarter of previous year, a company statement said.

Sales from exports for the quarter ending December 31, 2018 increased to Rs 370.68 crore from Rs 285.81 crore registered year ago.

The Earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (EBITDA) for the quarter ending December 31, 2018 increased to Rs 194.57 crore, as against Rs 151.37 crore recorded during the same period of last year, it added.

