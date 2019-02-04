J-K: Baby dies at govt hospital, family alleges negligence

An infant undergoing treatment at a government hospital here was burnt to death allegedly due to the negligence of the hospital staff, leading to a public outcry.

The baby girl, born at a private hospital five days ago, was admitted to the on Saturday after developing some complications, family of the deceased child said.

They said the infant, who was in the intensive care unit, was declared dead by the doctors on Sunday.

"The baby had burn marks on the legs and other parts of the body. They had kept the baby very close to the blower (heater) which resulted in the death," the family alleged.

of the hospital, Dr K Singh, was not available for comment as he was not in his office.

His office staff said Singh was at the and would be available in the office later in the day.

The alleged negligence of the medical staff at the hospital has led to a public outcry with many taking to to express their anger.

"Horrific reports coming in to suggest an outright murder of a new born in in Family from Kreeri alleges criminal negligence. Pictures are self-explanatory. We demand exemplary punishment and not a mere eyewash in the name of enquiry," Suhail Bukhari, who hails from Kreeri, tweeted.

Taking note of the posts about the incident, the Governor's Grievance cell said it has taken up the matter with the principal Government Medical College,

"Mere picking up the matter won't do much. A newborn has been seemingly murdered. A case of murder deserves to be filed for a formal inquiry because GMC Hospitals have become too pampered," a user wrote in response to Grievance cell's tweet.

Last month, a pregnant woman from north Kashmir's district was forced to deliver on the road in freezing conditions after a doctor at the Lalla maternity hospital refused to admit the patient. The baby died in the cold.

The doctor concerned was suspended after the government ordered an inquiry.

