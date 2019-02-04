Kolkata police-CBI face-off: WB governor submits report to home ministry

K N has submitted a report to on the situation that unfolded in the city after a team was allegedly obstructed by the police from questioning in the Saradha scam, sources said Monday.

The contents of the report was, however, not immediately known.

"The has submitted his report to the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs). Today in the morning he spoke to Rajanth Singh," sources told

The report was prepared by combining the report of the Special Investigation Branch and the reports submitted to the by the and the home secretary late Sunday night, the sources said.

In an unprecedented development, a number of officers, who had gone to question in connection with chit fund scam cases, were bundled into police jeeps, whisked to a police station and briefly detained on Sunday.

Hours after the incident, began a sit-in right in front of the to protest "insults" she faced at the hands of and and claimed the knocked on the doors of Kumar without a

had last night summoned the and state of police and asked them to take immediate action to resolve the situation.

had called up the governor to know the facts of the "unfortunate and unprecedented situation of CBI officers being manhandled, detained, intimidated and obstructed", the officials said.

The home ministry on Sunday evening received information that CBI officers in Kolkata had experienced "intimidation and threat to personal safety in course of investigation into the Saradha scam being conducted under the directions of the Supreme Court", they said.

The ministry has deployed central forces at the CBI office and residential premises of the probe agency officials in the state and it is now "closely monitoring the situation", they said.

According to the CBI, Rajeev Kumar, who led a Special Investigation Team of the Police probing the ponzi scams, needs to be questioned regarding missing documents and files but he has not responded to notices to appear before the agency.

Kumar, a 1989-batch of West Bengal cadre, did not even attend a meeting with officials who had gone to Kolkata to review election preparedness.

