'Superstore' renewed for fifth season

"Superstore" has been renewed for season five at

The comedy set in a fictitious big-box utility store 'Cloud 9' has been picked up days ahead of its return from a three-month hiatus, reported Variety.

"Week after week (creator) Justin Spitzer, our amazing writers, and cast and crew masterfully deliver a comedy that not only makes us laugh but speaks to the larger issues of the day," and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC, said in a statement.

The network previously renewed comedies "The Good Place", "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Will & Grace" for another run.

Featuring America Ferrara, Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, and Nicole Bloom, "Superstore" returns Thursday.

