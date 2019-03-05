JUST IN
'Superstore' renewed for fifth season

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

"Superstore" has been renewed for season five at NBC.

The comedy set in a fictitious big-box utility store 'Cloud 9' has been picked up days ahead of its return from a three-month hiatus, reported Variety.

"Week after week (creator) Justin Spitzer, our amazing writers, and cast and crew masterfully deliver a comedy that not only makes us laugh but speaks to the larger issues of the day," Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC, said in a statement.

The network previously renewed comedies "The Good Place", "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Will & Grace" for another run.

Featuring America Ferrara, Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos and Nicole Bloom, "Superstore" returns Thursday.

Tue, March 05 2019. 13:00 IST

