Murder case accused shot dead in Mumbai

A murder case accused, who was out on bail, was shot dead by an unidentified person in suburban Kurla on Tuesday, a police official said.
Janu Pawar alias Billa was on Halav bridge in Kurla area in the morning when the assailant fired at him and fled, he said.
Pawar received two bullet injuries. He was rushed to the civic-run Sion Hospital where doctors declared him dead before admission, he said.
The killing was suspected to be a fallout of some personal enmity, the official said.
One person was detained in connection with the incident and an investigation was underway, he said.
The deceased was earlier granted bail in a murder case, the official said, adding several criminal cases were registered against him in Mumbai.
