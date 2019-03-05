Murder case accused shot dead in Mumbai

A murder case accused, who was out on bail, was shot dead by an unidentified person in suburban on Tuesday, a said.

alias was on in area in the morning when the assailant fired at him and fled, he said.

Pawar received two bullet injuries. He was rushed to the civic-run where doctors declared him dead before admission, he said.

The killing was suspected to be a fallout of some personal enmity, the said.

One person was detained in connection with the incident and an investigation was underway, he said.

The deceased was earlier granted in a murder case, the said, adding several criminal cases were registered against him in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)