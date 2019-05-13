Supply drinking water to affected villages in Rewari district: NGT directs CGWA

The NGT Monday directed the (CGWA) and the State Board to make arrangements for supplying drinking water in a village in district of after a plea alleged that in the area was contaminated.

A bench headed by Justice also directed the to immediately seal the borewell of an industrial unit adjoining Chirhada village in the district.

"We direct and HSPCB to make complete assessment of the affected areas and immediate arrangement be made for supplying drinking water to the villages at the area in question.

"In case industrial units are found to be responsible for contamination of groundwater and air and water pollution in the area, action may be taken against the units in accordance with law," the bench said.

The NGT passed the order after taking note of a report filed by the and Board which revealed that is contaminated.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by local resident Raghunath Singh alleging contaminated

The plea has sought direction to authorities concerned to take appropriate action with respect to the management of the polluted state of groundwater and to provide drinking water in the affected nearby villages.

It has also sought action against two industrial units in the area for extracting groundwater without permission and restoration of the damaged property or environment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)