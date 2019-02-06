Duty of Railways to check air pollution at Khori station: NGT

The Wednesday said it is the duty of the Railways to combat air pollution at in Haryana's district.

A bench headed by Justice directed the Railways to take immediate action to control pollution at the station and directed it to file a compliance affidavit before March 7.

The green panel also directed a of the Railways to be present before it in on the next date of hearing.

The order came after perusal of an inspection report filed by a joint team of the Board and State Board



"After perusal of the report particularly in view of the inspection report, we are of the considered view that the matter appears serious and utmost priority is needed... The for the Railways seeks time to look into the report and take appropriate steps," the bench said.

According to the report, PM 10 levels were found to be beyond the permissible limits and that there was severe air pollution in the area. The inspection team also submitted a slew of measures to tackle air pollution in the area.

The tribunal on January 23 had directed the inspection team to specify the present status at the site, amount of pollution generated and air quality of the place in its report.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by local resident who alleged that air pollution was being caused in and around the railway station due to loading and unloading of clinker, gypsum and cement, etc.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)