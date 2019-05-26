Surat fire: 2 more persons arrested

Two persons who were on the run in connection with the devastating fire in a coaching class in which killed 22 students were Sunday arrested, police said.

They were identified as Harshul Vekharia and Jignesh Paghdal, and their arrests come a day after coaching class owner was held, an said.

Twenty-two students, including 18 girls, of an art and craft coaching institute died in a massive blaze in the four- storeyed in Sarthana area of on Friday.

"Vekharia is the builder while Paghdal used to handle the overall management of Both were arrested today. We have also got two-day remand of Butani," Police said.

