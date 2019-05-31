Surat: traffic cop seen abusing PM in video, suspended

A traffic police was suspended here Friday after a video purportedly showing him abusing went viral on social media.

was heard saying in the video that his job was to "rob the government, especially Modi". He was also heard using abusive language for the PM.

"We have taken a serious note of the video and suspended him," said of Police, Traffic, Sudhir Desai.

From the video, it appears that Rathod engaged in a banter with a traffic offender who asked him to resign if he was not enjoying his job.

In reply, Rathod, while writing a fine receipt, said he had joined the police force to "rob the government, especially Modi", and followed it up with swear-words.

The person accompanying the traffic offender apparently shot the video on mobile phone, which later went viral on

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)