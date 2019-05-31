SIS bride's lawyer accuses UK of failing to protect her

The representing the runaway Islamic State (ISIS) bride on Friday accused the of failing to protect her from grooming and radicalisation by Islamist extremists and demanded the teenager be allowed to return to her home in

Tasnime Akunjee, representing Begum's UK-based family, has written to challenging his decision to revoke her British citizenship as "politically-driven abuse of power" to try to further his "own personal political objective" of becoming Britain's next

"Your act represents the most profoundly egregious, capricious and politically driven abuse of power, the letter notes.

"It was an artifice or device to further your own personal political objective of being Ms was a pawn to your vanity. Her baby died," he said.

was pregnant with her third child when she was discovered at the in in February. She had pleaded through the UK media to be allowed to return to Britain fearing for her unborn child, after two of her babies had died in infancy in the war zone. She eventually lost her third baby, named Jarrah, weeks later due to pneumonia.

Under international law, Britain can cancel citizenship on national security grounds only if it does not leave an individual stateless. Begum is understood to be eligible for Bangladeshi citizenship, but authorities there have denied this and said she could in fact face the death penalty for involvement in terrorism.

" Begum's parents never contemplated a life for her in They did not register her birth with the Bangladeshi high commission. They did not take her to on holiday as a child. Indeed she has never visited the country," Akunjee's sharply worded letter notes.

"Rather, was born, raised, groomed and radicalised here in the UK. The suggestion that Shamima is to you genuinely a Bangladeshi citizen is unsustainable Through sleight of hand, you have sought to burden the Bangladeshis with her in the longer term. Your cynical decision amounts to human fly-tipping, he adds.

The letter also attacked the and her local in east of failing to safeguard the teenager, who fled with two other schoolgirls to join in in 2015.

One passage of the 16-page letter quotes Shamima Begum's sister, Renu Begum, who says the family has "suffered loss so many times" and accuses Javid of stealing the chance of rehabilitation for her sister.

The declined to react to the letter, saying it "does not routinely comment on individual cases" and the stressed that its focus in such cases was always on preventing tragedies.

"Our focus was not to criminalise anyone, but to prevent tragedies and support the girls and their families. Our priority and focus from the moment the girls were reported missing was their safety and wellbeing," said Clarke Jarrett, of the

A for said the case "did not meet the threshold for a serious case review", adding that the council provided "in-depth support to the school, its staff, parents and pupils in order to investigate what had happened and stop others following in their footsteps.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)