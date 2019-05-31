Pope praises 'sacrifices' of Romanians seeking fortune abroad

on Friday praised the "sacrifices" of Romanian emigrants on the first day of his trip to the country, where rampant and poverty have pushed millions of youngsters to seek better lives abroad.

said the exodus had led to the "depopulation of many villages" in Romania, which still faces socio-political problems despite joining the EU in 2007.

"I pay homage to the sacrifices endured by so many sons and daughters of who... have enriched those to which they have emigrated, and by the fruit of their hard work have helped their families who have remained at home," he said in a speech broadcast on national television.

arrived in earlier Friday with a message of integration for faith communities and a post-election following nationalist gains.

Thousands of people had gathered along the capital's main boulevards to wave to Francis on his way to the presidential palace, with many TV channels broadcasting his every step and large screens set up across the city.

During the three-day visit to the mainly Orthodox country, sat at the crossroads of western and eastern Europe, Francis is expected to raise issues fuelling nationalism, such as poverty, as well as inter-religious relations.

Later Friday, Francis will take a turn in his popemobile through the streets of to Cathedral where 30,000 people are expected to gather for a mass.

He will have a private meeting with Patriarch Daniel, but while they will pray alongside each other -- one in Latin and the other in Romanian -- the pair will not appear together in public, a sign of their frosty relations.

The pontiff set off from early Friday after meeting a group of 15 homeless Romanians who live in

In Bucharest, he was welcomed at the airport by and some 200 cheering children, dressed mostly in white and waving flags.

After talks with Iohannis, Francis met Romania's first female Prime Minister, before his speech.

The address was attended by top officials, members and religious leaders including Orthodox Patriarch Daniel.

"It is necessary to move forward together with conviction in following the highest calling to which every state must aspire: that of responsibility for the common good of its people," the 82-year-old said.

and poverty are among the factors that have driven some 16 percent of Romania's 20 million people, mostly youngsters, to emigrate to other EU

The pope's visit follows 20 years after received a hearty welcome for his perceived role in the fall of Communism.

Relations between the Orthodox Church and Romania's Greek Catholics -- who number just 150,000 -- have been strained ever since the country was under post-war Communist rule.

The tiny community had its property confiscated while its religious leaders were jailed.

But the Greek Catholics resisted, holding secret masses until the dictatorship fell in 1989.

The pontiff will beatify seven bishops who were tortured and died in prison, setting them on the path to sainthood.

He will also travel across the country to meet people of diverse faiths and languages, which include 18 officially recognised minorities.

The highlight of the trip is set to be Saturday's mass at the in a predominantly ethnic-Hungarian part of the picturesque Transylvania region.

Tens of thousands are expected to attend the ceremony, which will see Francis present a golden rose at the large wooden replica of the Madonna -- a tradition for visiting Marian shrines.

Francis' trip will be an opportunity "to send a message to the many Catholic Hungarians there to keep their hearts, minds and gates open to others," religious expert wrote in the religious website Cruxnow.

"The challenge for the pope is to stress to the Orthodox community that the Church of does not want to 'Latinise' it," said Pascal Gollnisch, French charity, which supports Eastern Churches.

"The unity sought is not institutional: the aim is not to bring all Christians together under the Catholic label, but to have everyone recognise each other as Christians," he told AFP.

