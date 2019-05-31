Suspicious object triggers panic at Bengaluru railway station

A "round metallic object", suspected to be a hand grenade, was found near a railway track inside the city railway station Friday, sending security personnel into a tizzy and leading to panic among travellers, police said.

As soon as the railway security control room reported that a round metallic object was found near the rolley path on platform number 1, the and senior railway officials swung into action and cordoned off the area, they said.

Panic prevailed at the Kempe Gowda railway station until the bomb disposal squad arrived and took possession of the object.

of Police (Railways) said, "A round metallic object was found near the Railway track on platform number 1. The GRP (Government Railway Police) and the RPF rushed there to check the object."



"They got the bomb disposal squad with them because we don't want to take chance. It was removed from the place and we are investigating," he told reporters.

Asked whether the object was a grenade, he said, "It is a round object. We have to see whether it is a or a plastic material."



The said the bomb disposal squad was investigating.

The stationed Sangamitra Express from to was also searched, but nothing was found.

However, a beep sound emanating from one of the bogies led to a scare, which was later found to be a malfunctioning CCTV camera.

"We have checked the trains fully. The train is leaving. There was a beep sound coming from the train which caused some scare. That sound was found to be of the malfunctioning CCTV camera," Mohan said.

