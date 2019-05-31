Refined soya oil futures slide on ample stocks

Refined prices dipped 0.35 per cent to Rs 741.3 per 10 kg in futures trade Friday as speculators trimmed their bets, triggered by adequate supply at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined for July contracts declined by Rs 2.6, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 741.3 per 10 kg with an open interest of 40,800 lots.

Likewise, the for August contracts fell by Rs 1.9, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 732.4 per 10 kg in 3,100 lots.

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced the prices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)