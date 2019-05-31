Decisive mandate to Narendra Modi to build new India: Prez Ram Nath Kovind

The decisive mandate to Modi is a call of the people for a new where there is progress for all and the country transforms itself as an engine of global growth, said.

He was addressing a banquet in honour of the heads and representatives of foreign governments attending the swearing-in-ceremony at on Thursday.

Kovind said the verdict is an affirmation of Modi's visionary leadership to build a New India, not in a distant future, but here and now.

"This mandate is a call from our people for an where there is progress for all and no one is left behind; an that is on course to eliminating extreme poverty in the coming decade, and to realising the potential in every girl-child; an India that is at work to and the of its youth," he said.

It is call for an India that wishes to connect deeper with its rich cultural past even as it draws the contours of its promising future, and an India that is fast transforming itself as an engine of global growth and a centre of global power-relations, the said.

Kovind said aspirations run high in our people.

"They constantly yearn for a better life for themselves and their children. There is no let-up in their demand for good governance, equal opportunities and efficient and equitable delivery of public goods and services," the said.

Modi leads a government that will continue to work selflessly and tirelessly to fulfill these aspirations and enable a life of dignity and respect to our citizens, he said.

Kovind said India's dreams are not for it alone.

"As we work for our progress, we remain deeply conscious of the support we draw from our close friends and our close neighbours. From the warm waters of the to the earnest embrace of the and further to the shared cultural affinities and economic opportunities of Central Asia, our people embody similar hopes and aspirations," he said.

Over the centuries, India has been the centre-piece of a great trading system that has run from the heartland of right to the Indian Ocean, the president said.

"This is our legacy, and this is also our future. For all our people and for the global community, we must work together to foster peace and prosperity in our region and beyond. Our countries remain stakeholders in each other's progress and wellbeing," Kovind said.

Dignitaries attended the banquet include Bangladesh's President Hamid, Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena, Sooronbai Zheenbekov, the President of Kyrgyz Republic and U Win Myint, the President of

Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, K P Sharma Oli, the of Nepal; Lotay Tshering, the and Grisada Boonrach, of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of also attended the banquet.

The highest ever number of 8,000 guests, including VVIPs, attended the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister and his Thursday.

kitchen's speciality 'Dal Raisina' was served to foreign delegates in the banquet.

Dal Raisina, a speciality of Rashtrapati Bhavan's kitchen, is cooked for about 48 hours and its main ingredients are brought from The preparation to cook Dal Raisina had started on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)