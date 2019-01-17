Swamy appointed Karnataka HC acting CJ

-
ALSO READ
SC Collegium recommends elevation of HC judges Dinesh Maheshwari, Sanjiv Khanna to apex court
Collegium recommends K'taka HC Chief Justice, Delhi Court judge for elevation to SC
Two HC judges elevated to Supreme Court amidst controversy
SC collegium recommends HC judges Dinesh Maheshwari, Sanjiv Khanna for apex court judges
President urged to act against elevation of two judges to SC
-
Justice Lingappa Narayana Swamy was Thursday appointed as the acting chief justice of the Karnataka High Court following the elevation of its chief justice Dinesh Maheshwari to the Supreme Court.
A law ministry notification said Swamy, the senior-most judge of the Karnataka High Court after the chief justice, will "perform the duties of the office of the chief justice" when Justice Maheshwari relinquishes charge.
Jutice Maheshwari and Delhi High Court judge Sanjiv Khanna would Friday take oath as judges of the apex court.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU