JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Opposition parties getting together for selfish reasons:

114 take oath as Telangana MLAs; P Srinivasa Reddy to be
Business Standard

Swamy appointed Karnataka HC acting CJ

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Justice Lingappa Narayana Swamy was Thursday appointed as the acting chief justice of the Karnataka High Court following the elevation of its chief justice Dinesh Maheshwari to the Supreme Court.

A law ministry notification said Swamy, the senior-most judge of the Karnataka High Court after the chief justice, will "perform the duties of the office of the chief justice" when Justice Maheshwari relinquishes charge.

Jutice Maheshwari and Delhi High Court judge Sanjiv Khanna would Friday take oath as judges of the apex court.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 20:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements