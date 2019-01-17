Special screening of Kangana's 'Manikarnika' to be held for President Kovind

on Friday will attend a special screening of Kangana Ranaut-fronted " - The of Jhansi" at the Bhavan.

The period drama will be screened at the Bhavan Cultural Centre.

Members of the film's cast and crew of the film among others will also be present.

" is a national hero. Our entire team is really looking forward to present 'Manikarnika', a story about Rani Lakshmi Bai's strength and bravery for an independent India, to the most important entity of the Republic of India, our Hon'ble President," Kangana said in a statement.

Zee Studios' " The of Jhansi" has been directed by Krish and Kangana.

Punit Goenka, MD and CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said the team is honoured to have the watch the film before its theatrical release.

The film also features Ankita Lokhande, Suresh Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, and

"Manikarnika" is scheduled to release on January 25 and will clash with "Thackeray" at the box office.

