Serena in charge as Djokovic races past Tsonga at Open

stepped up her drive for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam Thursday by swatting aside Eugenie Bouchard, as world number one won an emotional 2008 final rematch with

But women's top seed and young gun had to dig deep to make the third round on a day of epic battles and the latest start to a match ever at the tournament.

American great Williams followed up her first round 49-minute romp by spending just 70 minutes on to dispose of the Canadian 6-2, 6-2.

"It wasn't an easy match tonight," said the 37-year-old, seeded just 16.

"So I knew 'Serena, you've got to come out hot, you've got to come out firing, she's a and I haven't had many matches since last year'."



Williams is bidding to match Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam crowns, and win an eighth in Australia, on her first return to Park since lifting the trophy in 2017 while pregnant.

Serbian top seed Djokovic is also looking to make history by winning a seventh title.

He was too good again for France's Tsonga, who he beat in the 2008 final, rolling through 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

"You could feel the tension on court at the beginning. We felt a lot of emotion and tried to play a great game," said Djokovic as the memories of that tense final came flooding back.

In contrast, world number one Halep staggered through against American 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4 -- her second three-set test in a row.

"I have no idea how I won this, it's so tough to explain what happened on court," said champion, who now meets after the 38-year-old rolled back the years to beat France's

In another titanic battle, Canadian ousted 2014 champion in four tightly-contested sets that all went to tie-breaks, while eighth seed was stretched to a draining five sets against

Seventh seed limped out when he retired while losing 7-5, 6-4, 2-0 to young Australian wildcard Alexei Popyrin.

Zverev, hailed as a flag-bearer for the next generation, also struggled against veteran world number 36 Jeremy Chardy, before putting him away 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 (6/8), 6-1.

Amid rain delays and drawn-out matches, Spain's Garbine Muguruza and Britain's didn't get on court until half-past midnight - the latest start to a match in the event's history.

champion and fourth seed had it relatively easy, sweeping past Slovenia's 6-2, 6-4 with the roof closed on Arena due to the rain.

The 21-year-old's breakthrough at Flushing Meadow over last year made her a new standard bearer for in her Japanese homeland and Asia, and she is working hard on living up to the hype.

"I thought I served alright, this was my first time playing her and I'm just happy to win to be honest," Osaka said after setting up a clash with Taiwan's

In contrast, Asia's top-ranked men's Nishikori needed an to get past big-serving Croat Karlovic 6-3, 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 5-7, 7-6 (10/7) in humid conditions.

Sixteenth seed Raonic emerged the victor against Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion who is on the comeback trail from

The Swiss, unseeded for the first time since his debut in 2006, fell 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (13/11), 7-6 (7/5).

Despite being seeded six and seven respectively, neither or has progressed further than the last eight at the

But self-assured Svitolina is bubbling with confidence after dismantling Viktoria Kuzmova 6-4, 6-1, while Pliskova woke up after losing the first set to race past 4-6, 6-1, 6-0.

Other women through included Italy's and China's impressive Men still in the hunt included Croat and Spain's

