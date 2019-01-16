Swine flu claims one more life in Rajasthan, toll reaches to 39

on Wednesday claimed one more life in Rajasthan, taking the toll to 39 since January 1, officials said.

and Minister Dr have given directions to staff of the medical and department to remain vigilant.

According to data from the medical and department, 4,091 people have been tested for from January 1. Of the total, 971 were diagnosed positive and 39 people have died in the state.

Sixteen deaths were reported from district this year, the officials said.

Chief Medical and Dr said 741 patients were examined and 225 were found afflicted with the and 16 of them died during this time period.

In Jaipur, 1,642 people were examined for swine flu, 378 were found positive and four patients died, the officials said.

Nagaur and Sikar recorded three deaths each followed by two deaths each in Kota and Pratapgarh, and one death each in Ajmer, Tonk, Ganganagar, Pali, Jalore, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Udaipur and Rajsamand, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)