Bhullar best Indian at 38th in Abu Dhabi

was the best placed Indian at Tied 38th after returning a two-under 70 in the opening round of the Championship, here Wednesday.

Bhullar, who made his way into with a breakthrough win last year at Fiji International, started from the back-nine and had five birdies against three bogeys.

Bhullar was eight shots behind the leader, Shane Lowry, who carded a course-record equalling 62 to take a three-shot lead.

Shubhankar Sharma, also starting from back-nine, shot an even par 72, with two birdies on 13th and 18th and two bogeys on 18th and the fifth and he is Tied-79th.

SSP Chawrasia after shooting three-over 75, will need a low second round to stay on for the weekend.

Lowry will take a three-shot lead into the second round after his sparkling 62 on Wednesday. The Irishman became the first man to match Henrik Stenson's 13-year-old record after firing 10 birdies and no bogeys.

Louis Oosthuizen, and were in a tie for second after making the most of favourable scoring conditions in the morning, while afternoon starter was alongside them on seven under par after carding a stunning eagle, six birdies and one bogey in his first round.

