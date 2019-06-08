Swiss man held with live bullet at IGI

A Swiss national has been apprehended at the airport Saturday for allegedly carrying a live bullet round in his hand baggage, a said.

A officer, deputed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport(IGIA) here to scan the baggage of commuters, detected the lone bullet on the monitor while checking the bag of around 3 AM in the terminal-III area, he said.

"A bullet of 9mm calibre was recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to Leh in Jammu and Kashmir," the officialsaid.

The man had a passport of and he was later booked by the police under various sections of the Arms Act as weapons and ammunition are not allowed to be taken either in the terminal area or aircraft under Indian aviation rules, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)