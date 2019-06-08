Swiss man held with live bullet at IGI

-
ALSO READ
Man held with 15 live bullets at Delhi airport
Unclaimed bag creates security scare at Delhi airport, cops find gold bars worth Rs 1.78 crore
French national held with satphone at IGI airport
Man held with gold bars worth Rs 60 lakh at Delhi airport
Man held with 2 live bullets at Delhi's IGI airport
-
A Swiss national has been apprehended at the Delhi airport Saturday for allegedly carrying a live bullet round in his hand baggage, a senior official said.
A Central Industrial Security Force officer, deputed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport(IGIA) here to scan the baggage of commuters, detected the lone bullet on the X-ray monitor while checking the bag of Jean Pierre Francoise Baiardi around 3 AM in the terminal-III area, he said.
"A bullet of 9mm calibre was recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to Leh in Jammu and Kashmir," the officialsaid.
The man had a passport of Switzerland and he was later booked by the police under various sections of the Arms Act as weapons and ammunition are not allowed to be taken either in the terminal area or aircraft under Indian aviation rules, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU