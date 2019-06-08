Maha SSC exam results: Over 77 pc pass, girls outshine boys

registered a pass percentage of 77.10 per cent in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, results of which were declared Saturday.

The pass percentage of girls at 82.82 was 10.64 per cent more than the 72.18 notched up by boys, a statement from the Pune-based State Secondary and Higher Secondary Board informed.

However, the statement added that the pass percentage for this year was 12.31 per cent less than the previous year.

It said that out of a total of 16,39,862 students from nine divisions across the state, the number of students who appeared for the SSC exams held in March stood at 16,18,602, of which 12,47,903, or 77.10 per cent, passed.

division had the best pass percentage at 88.38 while made up the rear at 67.27, the Board statement said, adding that 1,794 schools across achieved a cent per cent pass record.

The nine divisions in are Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, and

Speaking about the results, Maharashtra Minister said internal evaluation of 20 marks was discontinued last year.

The internal evaluation system existed between 2008 and 2018.

In 2007, when the system wasn't there, the result was 78 per cent and when the system was introduced the following year, it shot up to 87.41 per cent.

"With the marks they have got, students can understand their capability and shape their careers accordingly," Tawde said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)