382 cadets commissioned into Army

As many as 382 cadets were Saturday commissioned into the after a passing-out parade at the Indian Academy here.

GOC-in-C (South-Western Command) Lt Gen took the salute.

Seventy-seven candidates from nine other nations, including Afghanistan, Mauritius, and Fiji, too passed out from the academy after completing their training.

Lt Gen Matheson asked the officers to maintain discipline, stressing that no war can be won without it.

He recalled his time at the academy, when 39 years ago he also stood at the drill square like these cadets.

Three helicopters showered petals on the cadets before they entered the and crossed the Antim Pag (final step) there.

Akshat Raj was awarded the for the best overall performance.

