Syria urges 'restraint' as US-Iran tensions soar

called Friday on all parties to exercise "restraint" in the Gulf as its ally comes under mounting pressure from the United States, said.

"The calls on all sides to exercise restraint because escalating tensions in the Gulf would not benefit countries in the region," state agency quoted a foreign ministry source as saying.

"Dialogue... would undoubtedly reduce tensions and would ensure stability, security and peace," the source said.

has deployed an group and bombers to the Gulf citing alleged threats from

The ministry source underlined Syria's rejection of any attempt to disrupt Gulf shipping, after four ships, including two Saudi oil tankers, were damaged in still unexplained sabotage attacks in the nearby Sea of on Sunday.

Iran's region rivals and the have invited France, and the to join an inquiry into the attacks, which has called "alarming and regrettable".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)