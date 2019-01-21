T'gana CM performs Chandi yagam for people's 'welfare'

Telangana K Rao Monday performed a yagam (religious ritual) near here to seek the blessings of Goddess (Durga) for the "welfare of the people".

The five-day 'Sahasra Maha Yagam' began at 11 am at his farmhouse at Erravelli near here, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) sources said.

"Under the stewardship of Swami Swaroopananda swamy from Vizag peetham, with the blessings of Jagadguru Sringeri Peetadhipati the along with his wife performed various rituals," an official release said.

"Several MPs, MLAs, MLCs, CM's family members participated in the five-day yagam," the release added.

Rituals were performed for the welfare of the people, successful continuation of development initiatives, abundant rain with bountiful produce, it said further.

"Nearly 300 seers from various places participated in the Yagam," the release said.

"Wherever this Yagam is performed, there will not be any distress, untimely deaths and farmers will be blessed with abundant crops," the sources said.

"As many as 250 priests would take part in the rituals," they added.

Ahead of the December 7 assembly elections last year, KCR had performed a ' Yagam' at his farm house under the guidance of the seer of Sri Visakha Sarada Peetham.

TRS stormed to power in the polls, winning 88 seats in the 119-member assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)