Telangana CM to perform 5-day Chandi yagam from Monday

K Rao would perform a five-day 'Yagam' (havan) from Monday here for to seek blessing of Goddess (Durga) for the welfare of the people.

The five-day 'Sahasra Maha Yagam' would begin at 11 AM at his farmhouse at Erravelli near here, official sources said on Sunday.

MPs, MLAs, MLCs and ZP Chairmen have been invited to the event, the sources said.

Ruling TRS sources have earlier said the 'Yagam' "is to seek blessings of goddess (Durga) for the welfare of the people".

"Wherever this Yagam is performed, there would not be any distress, untimely deaths and farmers will be blessed with abundant crops. As many as 250 priests would take part in the rituals," they have said.

Ahead of the December 7 elections, KCR performed a "Raja Syamala Yagam" at his farm house under the guidance of the seer of Sri Visakha Sarada Peetham.

TRS stormed to power to the elections, winning 88 seats in the 119-member assembly.

