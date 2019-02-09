Taapsee, Bhumi to star in 'Saand Ki Aankh'

and will topline the biographical drama "Saand Ki Aankh".

The film, a collaboration between Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap, and Chalk n Cheese Films, will tell the story of world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

It will directed by debutante filmmaker He has earlier worked in the film industry as a

The film is set in the hinterlands of and will go on floors next week in

Pednekar and have started prepping for their roles with intensive workshops and look tests.

"At a time where content is king, we believe 'Saand Ki Aankh' will truly stand out. With a great script, versatile like and and an immensely talented captaining the ship, we are confident we have a winner on our hands," Kashyap said in a statement.

Hiranandani said, "We honestly couldn't have asked for a better cast. Both Bhumi and have put their heart and soul into the characters right from the initial prep to the training and their looks. The film is the perfect platform for them to reach their true potential as powerhouse performers."



Release date of the film has not been decided yet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)