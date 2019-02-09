Youth killed by leopard in UP village

A 17 year-old boy was killed by a when he was working in fields in a village adjacent to the area here, officials said Saturday.

On Friday evening, was attacked by the big cat in Nibiya Ghaudi village, (DFO) G P Singh said.

His family members, who were nearby, burnt firecrackers to force the to flee but the victim had died by then, the said.

The family of the deceased is being extended monetary help as per rules, the DFO said, adding teams were sent to the village to ensure that the animal returned to the forest area.

