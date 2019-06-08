Taika Waititi to guest star in 'Year Of The Rabbit'

Filmmaker will be making a guest appearance in IFC/Channel 4 comedy series "Year Of The Rabbit".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is set in the Victorian era and focuses on a crime-fighting trio, led by Matt Berry's Rabbit, assisted by and

The series is directed by Ben Taylor, best known for Netflix's "Sex Education". and have written the show with additional material from Berry.

The show also features "Bodyguard" star The actor, who has a recurring role, portrays "mysterious Lydia".

"Year Of the Rabbit" will air in the UK on Channel 4 on June 10, while a launch date for is yet to be announced.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)