Taika Waititi to guest star in 'Year Of The Rabbit'

Filmmaker Taika Waititi will be making a guest appearance in IFC/Channel 4 comedy series "Year Of The Rabbit".
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is set in the Victorian era and focuses on a crime-fighting trio, led by Matt Berry's Detective Inspector Rabbit, assisted by Susan Wokoma and Freddie Fox.
The series is directed by Ben Taylor, best known for Netflix's "Sex Education". Andy Riley and Kevin Cecil have written the show with additional material from Berry.
The show also features "Bodyguard" star Keeley Hawes. The actor, who has a recurring role, portrays "mysterious Lydia".
"Year Of the Rabbit" will air in the UK on Channel 4 on June 10, while a launch date for IFC is yet to be announced.
