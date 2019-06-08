I was always going to delete Twitter: Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose, who recently quit Twitter, says leaving the site was always a part of her plan.

The 33-year-old had left the platform in August last year following a backlash over her casting as lesbian superhero Batwoman in "Arrowverse".

In an interview with Adweek, Rose said she had limited the use of her handle to film promotions as she believes things have turned to worse on the platform.

"I was always going to delete I was waiting for 'Meg', because I wanted to promote Meg on Twitter," she said.

"I always said when I finished 'Meg', I would get rid of because Twitter has changed. It's a place where I don't think it's an incredibly useful tool for bringing attention to anything. You can't promote things on it, it's just opinions for days now," she added.

The "John Wick: Chapter 2" star also said everything that is trending on Twitter has political motivations or undertones to it and people use it to trade barbs at each other.

"(Twitter) has gotten very political, which means that if you're going to go on there, with everything that's going on in the world, and post about anything other than what's going in the world, you look like you don't care. If you get involved in what's happening in the world on a political level, you end up defending and offending." Rose said she was feeling "exhausted" with the platform and the Batwoman backlash gave her the perfect opportunity to say goodbye to it.

"So I was already exhausted from Twitter, and I was like, I'm going to get rid of this pretty soon.' Then when the Batwoman stuff happened I was like, Perfect. Bye!" she said.

The actor, however, believes is an "amazing platform".

"... Especially when you don't have comments, because you don't need to know what people's positive or negative thoughts are to continue posting about what you want to share with your fans or followers.

"I don't need you to tell me that if I'm going to take the positive then I have to take the negative, and I really don't feel like I need to take either," Rose said.

