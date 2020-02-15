PM asks students to appear for board exams in happy and stress-free manner

-
-
Appear for CBSE board examinations in a "happy and stress-free manner", Prime Minister Narendra Modi told students on Saturday.
Describing those appearing for the classes X and XII board examinations as "exam warriors", he said months of hardwork and preparation will "surely lead to great things".
"As the CBSE Class X and XII exams commence today, best wishes to all young Exam Warriors, their parents and teachers. I urge my young friends to appear for the exams in a happy and stress-free manner," the prime minister tweeted.
Nearly 18.89 lakh candidates are appearing for Class X exams and 12.06 lakh for Class XII examinations.
