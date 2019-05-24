Take forward reform agenda to push economic growth: ICC India President

The International Chamber of Commerce, India, (ICC India) Friday said the new government should take forward the reform agenda with a view to push the country's

Hailing victory of the in the general elections, ICC said there are challenges including financial sector reforms, unemployment, farm income and investment revival.

"While a number of initiatives have already been taken, we look forward to the government's continuous encouragement and policy reforms for ensuring sustainable and inclusive economic development," he said in a statement.

He said IIC would lend its full support to the new government in taking the reforms agenda forward.

The Paris-based ICC represents over 45 million companies in over 100

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)