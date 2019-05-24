HHS rolls back protections for transgender people

A new rule would roll back sex discrimination protection for people in

In the proposed rule issued Friday, the says laws banning sex discrimination in health care don't apply to people's " identity."



groups have long warned such a move could lead to denial of needed medical care.

That rule reverses the policy of the Obama administration, which had found that sex discrimination laws do protect people. It faces a 60-day comment period and court challenges are expected.

The Obama-era rule dates to a time when people gained political and social recognition. But a in said the rule went too far by concluding that discrimination on the basis of identity is a form of sex discrimination, which is forbidden by civil rights laws.

Under the Obama rule, a hospital could be required to perform gender-transition procedures such as hysterectomies if the facility provided that kind of treatment for other medical conditions.

The rule was meant to carry out the anti-discrimination section of the Affordable Care Act, which bars sex discrimination in health care but does not use the term " identity."



In the case, a Catholic hospital system, several states and a Christian medical association argued that the rule went beyond the law as written and would coerce providers to act against their medical judgment and religious beliefs.

