Jaitley meets FinMin secretaries

Jaitley Friday met all the five secretaries of his ministry as well as the chairpersons of the two apex tax bodies CBDT and CBIC.

Subhash Chandra Garg, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, G C Murmu, and were present in the meeting.

Central Board of (CBDT) P C Mody and and Customs (CBIC) P K Das also attended the meeting at Jaitley's residence.

Jaitley, 66, has not attended office for the past three weeks due to failing health.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)