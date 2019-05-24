JUST IN
Jaitley meets FinMin secretaries

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Friday met all the five secretaries of his ministry as well as the chairpersons of the two apex tax bodies CBDT and CBIC.

Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Expenditure Secretary G C Murmu, Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar and DIPAM Secretary Atanu Chakraborty were present in the meeting.

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman P C Mody and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman P K Das also attended the meeting at Jaitley's residence.

Jaitley, 66, has not attended office for the past three weeks due to failing health.

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 20:26 IST

