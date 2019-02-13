Talathi, another official held while taking bribe

The Anti- Bureau (ACB) arrested two revenue officials while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 in the district Wednesday.

of Yavatmal ACB said the bureau had received a complaint against talathi (village-level revenue official) (46) and

Taksande and Rohankar had allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from a person to issue a '7/12' extract for his land after certain deletions.

The '7/12' extract is used as a land title certificate.

After some negotiations, the duo allegedly agreed to reduce the bribe to Rs 7,000, the said.

On Wednesday, ACB sleuths laid a trap and arrested the duo when Taksande allegedly accepted the cash from the complainant in the presence of Rohankar at a revenue office at village Varadh.

The duo were booked under the Prevention of Act.

