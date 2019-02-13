JUST IN
Talathi, another official held while taking bribe

Press Trust of India  |  Yavatmal (Mah) 

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two revenue officials while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 in the district Wednesday.

Inspector Gajendra Kshirsagar of Yavatmal ACB said the bureau had received a complaint against talathi (village-level revenue official) Rajesh Taksande (46) and Circle Officer Sanjeev Rohankar.

Taksande and Rohankar had allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from a person to issue a '7/12' extract for his land after certain deletions.

The '7/12' extract is used as a land title certificate.

After some negotiations, the duo allegedly agreed to reduce the bribe to Rs 7,000, the police official said.

On Wednesday, ACB sleuths laid a trap and arrested the duo when Taksande allegedly accepted the cash from the complainant in the presence of Rohankar at a revenue office at village Varadh.

The duo were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 19:25 IST

