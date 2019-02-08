Tanya Dubash appointed additional director of Britannia Industries

FMCG Friday announced appointment of as an additional of the company.

The board of the company in a meeting held on Thursday "approved the appointment of Tanya Arvind Dubash", said in a regulatory filing.

" is appointed as an in the category of non-executive, on the board of the company," it said.

Dubash (51), eldest daughter daughter of industrialist Adi Godrej, serves as the of and is responsible for Godrej Group's brand and communications function, including guiding the Godrej Masterbrand.

She is also the of Godrej Nature's Basket and a director on the board of Godrej Industries, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)