To tackle Delhi's air pollution, Lt Governor asks to optimise use of mechanical road sweepers

Lt Governor Baijal Friday issued an advisory to the national capital's municipal corporations to optimise use of mechanical road sweepers to combat air pollution.

According to the LG's office, the issue of air pollution has multi-dimensional aspects and the urban local bodies (ULBs) have an important role in tackling the menace.

Baijal stated that one of the major contributors to air pollution in is (PM) produced through re-suspension of road dust caused by moving traffic, the office said in a statement.

The stated one of the ways to remove this pollution load from city's is through mechanical sweeping.

"The advised all ULBs to initiate necessary action as per the available expert advice/third party audit report and ensure optimum utilisation of MRS (Mechanical Road Sweepers) in Delhi," the statement said.

"The ULBs were also advised to carry out scientific assessment of requirement of additional MRSs (if any) in their jurisdiction to improve sanitation operations. Clean roads will lead to clean air in Delhi," it added.

At present, 45 mechanical road sweepers in are being operated by the three corporations and the These MRSs have been specifically procured to combat rising air pollution in the city.

