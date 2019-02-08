We aren't disappointed with T20 loss, learnt lessons: Harmanpreet

The Indian women's Friday conceded that women deserved to win the T20 International series but said her "young" side gave a tough fight and learnt valuable lessons from the defeats.

beat by four wickets in the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The third match on Sunday in Hamilton has now been rendered inconsequential.

"No doubt, played better than us and so they won. But I am not disappointed that we lost the series. We are here to play good and we did that. We played really well, especially the bowlers," Harmanpreet said after the match.

"We were defending 130-odd and it was difficult for the bowlers. They bowled really well and took the match to the last over. Overall, we played good "



She said it was a learning curve for a lot of players in the team.

"We did not win the series but more than winning and losing, we learnt a lot. We have a very young squad, there are very few players who have played more than 30 matches. Most of the players have played less than 10 T20I matches. It is a good learning process for us," said the 29-year-old batswoman.

"We are building a team. Today, we may be facing difficulties but in future we will do well as the young players gain experience. I think the future is good for the team and results will follow."



The Indian women won the ODI series 2-1 but Harmanpreet said T20 was a totallydifferent format and the inexperience of her players showed.

"It (T20) is a totally different format. In ODIs, you can come back even if you do make a mistake. But in T20, you have very less time to think about that. You have to be always on your toes," she said.

"But as I said we are a young side and we are not disappointed (by the loss). We have learnt a lot from this series.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)