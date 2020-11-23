Tarun Gogoi's demise marks end of an era: President Ram Nath Kovind

-
ALSO READ
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi dies at 84 after long illness
Covid-19: Tarun Gogoi's oxygen saturation dips, given plasma therapy
Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi may be BJP's CM candidate in Assam: Tarun Gogoi
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's health worsens after post-Covid complications
Ex-Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi tests positive for coronavirus
-
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday condoled the demise of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and said his passing away marks the end of an era.
His long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in the state, the president said.
Gogoi died in Guwahati on Monday while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications. He was 84.
"Extremely sad to know of the demise of Shri Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam. The country has lost a veteran leader with rich political and administrative experience. His long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in Assam," Kovind tweeted.
He will always be remembered for the development of Assam and especially towards his efforts to improve law and order and fighting insurgency in the state, he said in another tweet.
"His passing away marks the end of an era. In this hour of grief, condolences to his family, friends and supporters, the president said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU