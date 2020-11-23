India, Sweden to discuss ways to strengthen ties in various sectors

-
India and Sweden will on Friday discuss ways to deepen bilateral ties covering various sectors, including innovation, India Unlimited, the joint body of Embassy of India in Sweden and Sweden-India Business Council, said on Monday.
The discussion will be part of 'India Sweden Innovation Day 2020' themed at "The New Normal" -- an event that will be jointly organised by India Unlimited in association with Embassy of India in Sweden, Sweden India Business Council and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on November 27, 2020.
The one-day virtual event will focus on the role of public-private partnerships in the new normal, re-engineering the India Sweden growth again, India Unlimited said in a statement.
"The event also aims to deepen the collaboration between the governments of Sweden and India in the field of innovation through a strategic innovation partnership and is based on a mutual commitment to drive prosperity and address global challenges such as sustainable development, health-tech etc," it said.
According to the statement, up to 500 participants would be taking part in the event.
It will bring together the stakeholders from governments to other key organisations to talk about energy partnership, safe transport, innovation collaboration, sustainable business models, civil and cyber security, health tech, skilling and tech start-ups.
In the statement, Klas Molin, Sweden Ambassador to India said, "Since Prime Minister Modi's visit to Sweden in 2018, innovation partnership has become the flagship our of relations and gained strength, a common thread running through all our areas of collaborations for example health, road safety, sustainable technology. India is a trusted innovation partner as we build back better!."
Sanjoo Malhotra, CEO India Unlimited said, "COVID-19 has been the greatest disruptor in recent history. Innovation is the key to solve some of the complex challenges across the globe. The decade ahead will be ruled by innovations and technologies only if used responsibly and ethically."
"We all are now entering a new era of responsible and disruptive tech Innovation that is inclusive, cares for the planet and creates impact. We will have to look at how India and Sweden together can navigate this crisis and create a sustainable future for both the countries," he said.
India Unlimited was founded in 2013 to promote cross-cultural ties between India and Sweden in association with the Embassy of India in Sweden and Sweden-India Business Council.
In the last seven years, the organisation has hosted a number of events in Stockholm and Gothenburg showcasing the diversity of Indian cultural, economic and social life.
