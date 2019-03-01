Task force to review direct tax laws gets 3-month extension

A task force set up under the CBDT to draft a new and replace the existing Income Tax Act has been given a three-month extension till May, an official order said.

The current term of the task force expired on February 28 and the panel under Central Board of (CBDT) member sought an extension citing operational reasons and requirements to firm up a final report.

"The term of the task force is extended by three months... The task force shall now be required to submit its report by May 31, 2019," a CBDT order issued on Thursday read.

It said the extension in the term of the task force was approved by The order also stated that added Pragya Sahay Saxena, a in the CBDT, has also been co-opted as a member of the task force.

The other members of the task force include Girish Ahuja (chartered accountant), ( of EY India), Mukesh Patel (Practicing Tax Advocate), (Consultant, ICRIER) and G C Srivastava (retired IRS and Advocate).

It was first set up in November, 2017 under the Central Board of Direct Taxes, that frames policy for the The CBDT functions under the Union

Narendra Modi, during the annual conference of tax officers in September 2017, had observed that the Income Tax Act, 1961, was more than 50 years ago and it needs to be redrafted.

The task force was assigned to draft direct tax laws in line with norms prevalent in other countries, incorporating international best practices, and keeping in mind the economic needs of the country and related matters.

