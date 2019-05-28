JUST IN
Teacher awarded life term for sodomising over 25 boys

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A court here Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to a tutor for sodomising over 25 minor boy students over a period of six years.

Ramiz Raja was convicted under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act by the POCSO court-3.

Magistrate Rajesh Kumar awarded life imprisonment to the teacher under the POCSO act.

"Raja sodomised the students who used to go to his home for tuition classes. He made video clippings of the crime and had been asking the students to bring money for him," the counsel of one of the victims, Aslam Khan, said.

He circulated some clippings on social media and parents of one of the victims saw it, following which an FIR was lodged in February 2017.

Besides Raja, a private school owner, Sarwar Alam, was also booked in the case but he was acquitted by the court.

The counsel said that Raja sodomised more than 25 minor students between 2011-17.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 18:15 IST

