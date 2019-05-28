Jet Airways employees appeal to Uddhav Thackeray for airline's revival

president on Tuesday met a delegation of employees belonging to the now grounded

The delegation appealed to Thackeray, whose party is part of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra, to take steps for the private airline's revival.

The delegation was accompanied by Suryakant Mahadik, president of the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena, the labour union of the

Mahadik told reporters that Thackeray assured the employees that he would try his best to help them after the new Union Council of Ministers is sworn-in on May 30.

A employee, Amit Kelkar, said the meeting with Thackeray took place at his invitation.

"About 22,000 employees have been rendered jobless. He assured us that he will try his best to help us," Kelkar said.

Another employee, Nidhi Chafekar, said the Sena chief knew all details about the grounded airline.

"He heard us out and assured us of help in reviving the airline," she said.