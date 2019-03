Police have launched a campaign to curb crimes against women and children by keeping a constant tab on such cases and taking prompt action over them.

Under the 'Samvedna' campaign launched on Friday, the will also deliberate upon measures to check such crimes and programmes will be conducted to sensitise women and children about their safety and protection, of Police (DGP) D M Awasthi told

"Such cases will be monitored on a daily basis at the district-level and once in a month at the state-level. Police officials have been asked to take prompt action on a complaint and to handle such cases with sensitivity," he said.

of Police has been appointed as the for the campaign, he said, adding that anybody can complain to her directly through phone or e-mail.

All the superintendents of police have been directed to appoint nodal officers at the district-level and constitute a cell dedicated to complaints from women and children in each police station, he said.

At least one needs to be appointed in these cells to listen to the victim's complaint patiently and take appropriate action over it, he added.

