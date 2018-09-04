Teenaged boy lynched in Delhi on suspicion of being thief

A teenager, who had entered a house to allegedly steal valuables, was lynched by locals in Delhi's Mukundpur in the early hours of Tuesday, following which three people were arrested, police said.

of said the 16-year-old boy had entered the house to steal valuables, but was caught by the owner and beaten to death by some locals.

A case has been registered at station for the of the youth. Three people accused of the youth have been arrested while three others are on the run, the said.

The accused have been identified as Nand Kishore, Raj Kishore, Triveni, Deshraj, Sant Lal and

Police have also registered a case of theft against the deceased.

Police were told that the boy was accompanied by two others when he came to the Mukundpur house for allegedly committing a theft. A woman resident of the house was awakened by some noise and she saw three boys on the second floor of the house.

Two others fled from there but the teenager was caught and beaten to death by locals, the police said.

The boy's family claimed that he was not a thief and that there was some other reasons behind his

During inquiry, it emerged the incident happened at 3.30 am but the police were informed about it around 6.30 am.

"Around 6.30 am, a PCR call was received about an incident of theft. It is being inquired why was the call made after three hours," another said.

The teenaged boy belonged to district in and had come here around a fortnight ago, the police said, adding his mother is a and stays in Bihar, while his father works as a labourer in Noida.

His elder brother works as an electrician and the victim was also getting trained in repairing electronic items.

After the incident, police were deployed in the area to ensure no untoward incident was reported. The post-mortem was carried out at the and the body was handed over to family members.

In July, a 31-year-old suspected thief was beaten to death in north Delhi's Burari.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)