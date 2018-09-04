Indore Metro work may start soon: official

Foundation stone of the Metro project in city of would be laid this month or in the first week of October, a senior said Tuesday.

Tenders for the project have already been issued, said Collector Nishant Warwade, adding that the foundation stone may be laid this month or in October.

Various departments are coordinating their efforts for removal of obstructions in the Metro route such as existing power lines, he told reporters here.

Care is being taken to ensure that heritage structures in the city are not harmed due to the metro construction, he said.

"We have enough land for the project," Warwade said, adding that some land in possession of the Development Authority (IDA) too might be put to use.

Under the first phase of the project, works of Rs 257 crore will be completed, another said.

