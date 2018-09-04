Air Marshal Butola takes over as Commandant of AFA

-
Air Marshal Arvindra Singh Butola took over as the Commandant of Air Force Academy (AFA) at Dundigal here Tuesday.
A highly experienced pilot, the Air Marshal has more than 6,700 hours of flying time onboard 21 types of aircraft, a defence release said.
Prior to the new post, he was Senior Air Staff Officer of an Operational Command, it said.
Butola graduated from National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla in May 1981 and was commissioned in the Helicopter stream of Indian Air Force in June 1982.
In his career spanning over 36 years in the Indian Air Force, he has held several important positions, including Assistant Chief of Air Staff, Operations (Transport and Helicopters) at Air Headquarters.
The Air Marshal has also served as Senior Flying Instructor and Advisor to the Namibian Defence Force and Deputy Chief Test Pilot at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
